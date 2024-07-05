J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 47,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. CAP Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 125,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,830,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,983. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $94.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

