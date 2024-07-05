J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $681,000 Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 130,570.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 980,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,163,000 after buying an additional 979,280 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,447,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,931,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,831,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 533,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after buying an additional 111,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.86. The company had a trading volume of 84,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $70.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.10.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

