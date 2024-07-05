J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $732,000 Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Argus dropped their price target on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.76.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE:PLD traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,252,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,382. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average of $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

