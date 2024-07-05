J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $878,000 Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

NYSE BBN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,306. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $17.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.22.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0929 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

