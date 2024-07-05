J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $640,000 in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,707,233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,191,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23,151 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,125,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,575,057,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 399,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $732,552,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 397,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,570,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $805,529,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMG. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.84 to $61.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.75. 12,834,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,454,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.96 and a 200 day moving average of $78.42. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 320,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,133,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $3,509,176.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,665.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

