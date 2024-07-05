J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 15,500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,150 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 917.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:FSTA traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $47.77. The stock had a trading volume of 52,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,337. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.48. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $48.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

