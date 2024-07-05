J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 528 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE NOC traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.63. 436,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,041. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $496.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.06 dividend. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $510.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.