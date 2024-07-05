J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 413.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 78,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,342,000 after acquiring an additional 63,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,247,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 742.6% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.98. The stock had a trading volume of 108,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,288. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $236.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.20 and a 200-day moving average of $226.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

