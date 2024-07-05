J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,277 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total value of $1,076,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,901,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.24, for a total transaction of $1,076,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,901,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total transaction of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 484,152 shares of company stock valued at $131,779,561 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $263.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,561,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,942,114. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.68 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day moving average of $276.21. The company has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

