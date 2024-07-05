J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth $323,251,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,917,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,891,000 after purchasing an additional 487,327 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,279,000. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,950,000. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 in the last three months. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

RCL traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $156.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.54. The company has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $173.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

