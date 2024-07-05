J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Fairman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 64,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.04. The company had a trading volume of 247,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.