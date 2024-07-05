J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,136 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 358,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,647,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 76.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.0% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.36.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,419,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,316,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

