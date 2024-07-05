J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLPA. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MLPA stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.75. 77,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,047. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

