J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 6,035 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,035 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 1.27% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of FUMB stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

