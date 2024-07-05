J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 3.0% during the first quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.46. 1,605,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,760,059. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.92. The company has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $94.51 and a 52 week high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

