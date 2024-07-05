Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $156.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on J shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 22nd. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares in the company, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.86, for a total transaction of $1,007,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 548,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,855,132.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $217,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,604 shares in the company, valued at $33,654,377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,180,575 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,436,000 after buying an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,446,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,339,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,315,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,215,000 after purchasing an additional 951,369 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of J opened at $138.49 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $118.81 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

