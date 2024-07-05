Jefferies Financial Group Raises Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target to $122.50

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $122.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $218.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. Novartis has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $108.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 32.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

