Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $490.00

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (LON:JEL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 490 ($6.20) and last traded at GBX 490 ($6.20), with a volume of 123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.07).

Jersey Electricity Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 467.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 446.43. The firm has a market cap of £57.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,297.30 and a beta of 0.18.

Jersey Electricity Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Jersey Electricity’s previous dividend of $8.00. Jersey Electricity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,405.41%.

About Jersey Electricity

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Jersey. The company provides energy solutions for domestic and commercial customers looking to switch from fossil-fuel-based energy to clean and low-carbon electricity; and electric heating and hot water, electric transport, outdoor and indoor lighting, electric commercial kitchens, air conditioning, renewable energy, and CosyCare maintenance solutions.

