Jet Protocol (JET) Price Reaches $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153993 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

