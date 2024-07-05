Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $2.62 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $589.92 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00011803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001100 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,293.37 or 1.00275012 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00008163 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011632 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006605 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00062711 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00153876 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.