Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the May 31st total of 475,100 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 1.3 %

JOUT stock opened at $34.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.32 million, a PE ratio of 73.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $60.90.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is 280.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 73,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 29,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 248,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.