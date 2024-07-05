JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JCTR – Get Free Report) was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.35 and last traded at $74.35. Approximately 1,727 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average daily volume of 329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.93.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.02.

JPM Carbon Transition US Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Carbon Transition U.S. Equity ETF (JCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-cap US stocks that are selected with a preference toward lower carbon footprint. JCTR was launched on Dec 9, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

