JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar Company Profile

Shares of WAY opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. Waystar has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $23.09.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

