JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) Shares Sold by Lodestone Wealth Management LLC

Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPEM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 45,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,876,000. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 138,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,827. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day moving average is $53.76. The company has a market cap of $308.57 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $57.22.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

