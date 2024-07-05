JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $63.05

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.05 and last traded at $63.04, with a volume of 14730 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $674.44 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,408,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,996,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,805,000. SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,600,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 62.6% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,436,000 after purchasing an additional 54,356 shares during the last quarter.

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

