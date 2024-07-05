Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Trading 1.3% Higher

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.61. Approximately 3,833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 25,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Kasikornbank Public Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; health, accident, travel, retire, loan, save and invest, life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

