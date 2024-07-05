Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $10.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 183,865 shares trading hands.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
