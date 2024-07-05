Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.42

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.42 and traded as high as $10.49. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $10.39, with a volume of 183,865 shares trading hands.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 76,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 583,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $14,172,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 332.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

