KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358,821 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.06% of KE worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEKE. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in KE by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KE in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 358.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,737 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KE by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.10 target price on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

KE Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of BEKE stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.29. 3,561,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,030. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.75.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About KE

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.