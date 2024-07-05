Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Target Price to $63.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $67.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FAF

First American Financial Stock Performance

First American Financial stock opened at $53.37 on Tuesday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.75.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. First American Financial’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First American Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of First American Financial by 56.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in First American Financial by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after acquiring an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $457,000. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 91,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.