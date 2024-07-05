Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Price Hits $3,013.86 on Top Exchanges (RSETH)

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last seven days, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $3,013.86 or 0.05320182 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market capitalization of $475.60 million and approximately $9.33 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 285,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a current supply of 285,437.20972207. The last known price of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH is 2,929.34223213 USD and is down -10.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $7,462,102.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kelpdao.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kelp DAO Restaked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kelp DAO Restaked ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kelp DAO Restaked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

