Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.68. The stock had a trading volume of 651,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $93.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.93.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

