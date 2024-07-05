Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 88.9% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,833,000 after buying an additional 12,932 shares during the period. FCG Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 97.3% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.02. 522,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,002,283. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $249.98 and a one year high of $361.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.45 and a 200 day moving average of $334.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

