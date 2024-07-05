Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $2.48 Million Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lowered its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $217,663,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $82,445,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,236,000 after purchasing an additional 865,082 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $49,598,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 648,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 500,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.4 %

BRO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.04. The company had a trading volume of 708,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,674. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.73 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

