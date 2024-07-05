Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 2,610 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,170 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.3% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1,096.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,906,676 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,845,000 after buying an additional 2,663,676 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,685,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,674 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 270,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,118,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,658,074. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.95 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares in the company, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,234.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $155,016.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,013.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

