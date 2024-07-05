Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Reduces Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lessened its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,030 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,674,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,147,000 after purchasing an additional 677,520 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,149,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,524,184. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $133.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.99.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

