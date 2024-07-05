Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 1.5% of Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $143.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.16. 2,070,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $141.59.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,209.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,267 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $305,070.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,209.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $609,374. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

