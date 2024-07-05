Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 376 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 1,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 16,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HON traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $212.46. 1,086,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,435. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $218.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.84 and a 200 day moving average of $201.62.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

