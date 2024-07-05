KILT Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $25,412,556,752,009.20 Billion (KILT)

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. KILT Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25,412,556,752,009.20 billion and approximately $76,890.69 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, KILT Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol’s launch date was November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT Protocol is a blockchain platform designed for the decentralised management of digital identities and credentials. Developed by BOTLabs GmbH under the leadership of Ingo Rübe, KILT leverages Substrate to facilitate secure and private verification processes across multiple sectors. This protocol addresses the crucial need for reliable digital identity management while ensuring user privacy and control over personal data.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KILT Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KILT Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KILT Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

