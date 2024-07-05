Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Receives $20.57 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

A number of research firms have commented on KRP. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Brett G. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,975.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,373,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,882,000 after acquiring an additional 899,322 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,885,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,381,000 after purchasing an additional 243,761 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $2,733,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $2,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.73.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.42 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 326.67%.

