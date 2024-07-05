Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.65

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$11.65 and last traded at C$11.64, with a volume of 396142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on K. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.88.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.68. The firm has a market cap of C$14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.19 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7244147 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.09, for a total transaction of C$77,630.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.83, for a total transaction of C$6,499,680.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 643,076 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,397. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

