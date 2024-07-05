Kirtesh Patel Acquires 7,500 Shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC) Stock

First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) Director Kirtesh Patel acquired 7,500 shares of First National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $116,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,747.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FXNC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.53. First National Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. First National had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First National Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. First National’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First National stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of First National Co. (NASDAQ:FXNC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.19% of First National worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions.

