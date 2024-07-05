KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised KLA from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $747.40.

KLA Stock Performance

KLA stock opened at $853.33 on Monday. KLA has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $770.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $686.67. The stock has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.27.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that KLA will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,399,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,728,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in KLA during the first quarter worth $627,399,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $379,678,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in KLA by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after purchasing an additional 386,810 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in KLA by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after purchasing an additional 301,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

