Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.20

Shares of Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 1163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Kunlun Energy Trading Up 5.2 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38.

Kunlun Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.3455 per share. This is a positive change from Kunlun Energy’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

