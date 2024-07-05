KWB Wealth Acquires 428 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

KWB Wealth lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2,742.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 221,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213,317 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at $6,013,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 106.8% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 66,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 35,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded down $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $48.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,623,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,832,598. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.09.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

