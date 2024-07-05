KWB Wealth Acquires 752 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

KWB Wealth increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,993,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,429 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,633,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,244,000 after acquiring an additional 593,425 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,877,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,596,000 after acquiring an additional 190,121 shares in the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,978,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,805,831. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

