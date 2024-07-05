KWB Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO)

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000.

Shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $937.55 million, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.14. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $86.79.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.0917 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

The American Century U.S. Quality Growth ETF (QGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted by growth and quality factors. QGRO was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

