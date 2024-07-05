KWB Wealth Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KWB Wealth trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.85. 1,653,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,364,259. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $94.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.