KWB Wealth Has $16.34 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

KWB Wealth lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 196,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of KWB Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KWB Wealth owned about 0.41% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC now owns 285,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,654,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10,348.4% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 331,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 37,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $77.80. 353,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,415. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.01.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

