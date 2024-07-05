KWB Wealth Sells 442 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

KWB Wealth trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. KWB Wealth’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 220.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,600,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $346,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914,301 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,936,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $842,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,053 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $65,056,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,618,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,347,000 after buying an additional 1,550,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,467,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,221 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DAL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

DAL traded up $0.68 on Thursday, reaching $47.39. 3,543,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,994,907. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

