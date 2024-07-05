Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $73.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised Legend Biotech from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Legend Biotech stock opened at $45.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.32 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 135.92% and a negative return on equity of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 158.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Legend Biotech by 196.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

